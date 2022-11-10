Look Who's Talking

Mollie is a single working mother who's out to find the perfect father for her child. Her baby, Mikey, prefers James, a cab driver turned babysitter who has what it takes to make them both happy. But Mollie won't even consider James. It's going to take all the tricks a baby can think of to bring them together before it's too late
|John Travolta
|James Ubriacco
|Kirstie Alley
|Mollie Jensen
|Olympia Dukakis
|Rosie
|George Segal
|Albert
|Bruce Willis
|Mikey (voice)
|Abe Vigoda
|Grandpa
