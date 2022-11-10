1989

Look Who's Talking

  • Comedy
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 12th, 1989

Studio

Management Company Entertainment Group (MCEG)

Mollie is a single working mother who's out to find the perfect father for her child. Her baby, Mikey, prefers James, a cab driver turned babysitter who has what it takes to make them both happy. But Mollie won't even consider James. It's going to take all the tricks a baby can think of to bring them together before it's too late

Cast

John TravoltaJames Ubriacco
Kirstie AlleyMollie Jensen
Olympia DukakisRosie
George SegalAlbert
Bruce WillisMikey (voice)
Abe VigodaGrandpa

