Situated in Zuoying District of southern Taiwan’s Kaohsiung City, Xiling Street was once a dining, shopping, and entertainment hotspot for local soldiers because of its proximity to a naval base. This film combines oral history, 360-degree virtual reality videos, and dramatic reenactments to reproduce Xiling Street’s heyday in the 1980s, taking the audience on a 30-year journey transcending time and space.