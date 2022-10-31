Not Available

Looking for a Thrill: An Anthology of Inspiration

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Looking For a Thrill: An Anthology of Inspiration is a collection of personal stories about defining moments of musical inspiration (a record, a show, a musician, etc.) for 112 musicians who themselves have inspired so many. The interviews on the DVD include recollections by Mike Watt, Thurston Moore, Hamid Drake, Bjork, Yo La Tengo, Tortoise, the Butchies, Jon Spencer, Vic Chesnutt, Kurt Wagner, Fred Anderson and Giant Sand - as well as members of the Urinals, Califone, Jesus Lizard, the Boredoms, Mekons, Slint, the Sea and Cake, and Calexico (to name just a few).

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images