Looking for Bruce Lee

The story takes place in Seoul, the capital city of South Korea. The four real-life members of the punk band, Crying Nut perform at Drug, a popular club in Hong-Ik Univ. area, the most famous area for underground music in the country. While the band members live about their lives, a series of bodies are found dead near their part of Seoul. A long-haired exhibitionist who went about revealing himself to high school girls and a girl who had been to one of their concerts, are found dead. Strangely, a picture, object or symbol representing Bruce Lee is left behind at the crime scenes. For this reason, the murders are named the "Bruce LEE Virus". Kyung-rock, the bassist for the Crying Nut, decides to become a detective to solve this mystery. On his quest to solve this case, Kyung-rock runs into many strange and bizarre characters that lead him on a crazy adventure...