Looking for Cormac

A documentary that follows the trail of our greatest living writer, Cormac McCarthy, from his origins in Knoxville, Tennessee, through New Orleans and into the vast expanse of Texas. The film deals with the terrain of the American West, McCarthyesque characters and the mystery that is your heart's desire. Join these three pilgrims as they enter the world of McCarthy, and encounter characters that seem sprung from the pages of Blood Meridian, Child of God, Suttree and other dark classics.