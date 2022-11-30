Not Available

One day in 1970, while on a work trip to Cambodia, Gilles Caron vanished without a trace. He was only 30 and in the midst of a meteoric career in photojournalism, documenting and covering the monumental historical events of the 1960s for prominent magazines. He photographed the Six-Day War, the events of May 1968 in Paris, the Northern Ireland conflict, and the Vietnam War. In Looking for Gilles Caron, director Mariana Otero delves deeply into Caron's body of work, which includes 100 thousand photos, and uses the images that emerge – as well as the lulls between each shot – to analyze, interpret, and formulate the story of this mysterious photographer, who, in a short period of time, surveyed numerous significant events leaving behind a tremendous artistic imprint.