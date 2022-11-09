Looking for Hortense

Not Available

Damien (Jean-Pierre Bacri), a Chinese civilization professor, lives with his partner, Iva (Kristin Scott Thomas), a stage director, and their son Noé. The couple's relationship has drifted into routine that has drained it of love. Damien finds himself trapped one day by Iva, who orders him to ask his father, a senior member of the French Council of State, for help in preventing Zorica (Isabelle Carré), a woman Iva knows, from being deported. But Damien and his father don't get on and are barely ever in touch with each other. This dangerous mission throws Damien into a spiral that will turn his life upside down.