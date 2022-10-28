Not Available

Looking for Lions

    A naive young couple looking for work find themselves immersed in the dangerous and clandestine world of the black market organ trade. At the same time, a devoted husband has his world turned upside down when his wife falls ill with heart disease. At the end of his rope, he is shown an opportunity to save his wife, and he is just desperate enough to take it. His last ditch effort sends the new couriers on a harrowing job that will put their love to the ultimate test and leave them changed forever. A story that confronts the broken health care system in this country by showing the lengths people will go to save the ones they love.

    Cast

    		Todd JulianRay Walsh
    		Chelsea GilliganMia Webb
    		David AvalonEmmett Dawes
    		Eme IkwuakorMr. Jawara
    		Conrad GoodeKevin Fitzpatrick
    		Lauren MaherAbigail Dawes

