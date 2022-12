Not Available

A rousing dog and man comedy composed of just 61 shots, and set in Shenyang in northeastern China, where people argue continuously. The film takes off from the premises of an MA student losing his professor’s dog and must enlist his father’s help to retrieve it, lest his prospects of a tutorship vanishes. A biting satire on every conceivable ill in modern Society, and an endearing portrait of a father-and-son relationship.