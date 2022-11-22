Looking For Mr. Right Now

Not Available

Amy (Kaylani) is a loveable but awkward twenty-something who rarely ventures out on dates. Her roommate Candy (Kirsten) is the complete opposite; her bedroom has a revolving door on it that Amy can't keep up with. When another lonely Friday night proves too much for Amy, Candy quickly hatches a plan to transform her into a wild sex kitten. Hilarity ensues as the klutzy cutie fails miserably to land a date, but eventually she starts to realize that instead of trying to find Mr. Right Now, Mr. Right could be right next door, hidden in plain sight. Kaylani shines as the endearing Amy in Award winning director Jonathan Morgan's romantic comedy.