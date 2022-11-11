Looking For My Wife

Not Available

With a body and voice that’s easy on the eyes and ears, popular music critic Sung-hee announces his plans for divorce on live radio without informing his wife. He takes off to a seaside town with long-time friend Dong-min but when his wife doesn’t answer his call, he rushes back home. He arrives only to be greeted with a letter and his wife is nowhere to be found. Sung-hee wanted to divorce his wife in style but his wife jumped the gun and left him a day early. With his pride in shambles, he decides to go on a search for his wife. To his bitter surprise, he discovers sides of his wife that he never knew about including a supposed brother of hers.