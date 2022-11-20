Looking for Palladin

Not Available

Brash young Hollywood talent agent Josh Ross (David Moscow) is dispatched to Guatemala, where he's assigned to locate missing star Jack Palladin (Ben Gazzara), a man Josh has never met but can't stand due to Palladin's long-ago relationship with his late mother. Despite receiving no help from the amused locals, Josh eventually finds his target hiding out as a cook at a restaurant but discovers that persuading the reluctant actor to return to Hollywood will be an uphill climb. Talia Shire costars in this independent comedy.