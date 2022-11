Not Available

Black Emanuelle herself, Laura Gemser, in a rare workout video LOOKING GOOD produced by the king of schlock Dick Randall! Laura doesn't even break a sweat as she whips these chicks into all these painstaking exercize moves! Gemser doesn't even throw in the towel as they workout till the show is over! Physical Fitness will never be the same as our favorite Emanuelle is taking over the gym!