Not Available

At the age of 45, actress, writer, wife, and mother-of-two Laury Sacks had a reputation as the quickest wit in the room. At the age of 46, she began forgetting words. Soon she could barely speak. When a friend suggested making a film to capture her fast-changing new life, Laury jumped at the idea. Laury was always a storyteller and she wanted to tell her last story herself. This is her story.