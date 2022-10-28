Not Available

Science Fiction Film by Luke Scott. Giovanni Ribisi plays Tommy, a dogged lab tech of industrial food who, though once known in the business as “The Apostate,” seems to have rededicated himself to producing scientifically engineered meat. With deliberate nods to his father’s “Blade Runner,” the film portrays a dystopian future rife with genetic engineering, corporate corruption of government and rampant infection, but it’s really about Tommy’s loneliness and the at-home experiment he conducts, perhaps over and over, in attempts to get it right. We don’t know how or when his loyalties shifted, but “the human genome is not proprietary” is part of an answer. Tommy’s caught in a circular enterprise, trying to capture something he’s lost.