2003

Looney Tunes: Back In Action

  • Animation
  • Comedy
  • Family

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 13th, 2003

Studio

Warner Bros. Animation

Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck are up to their feuding ways again. Tired of playing second fiddle to Bugs, Daffy has decided to leave the Studio for good. He is aided by Warner Bros.' humor impaired Vice President of Comedy, Kate Houghton, who releases him from his contract and instructs WB security guard/aspiring stunt man DJ Drake to capture and "escort" Daffy off the studio lot.

Cast

Brendan FraserDJ Drake / Tasmanian Devil (voice) / She-Devil (voice)
Jenna ElfmanKate
Steve MartinMr. Chairman
Timothy DaltonDamien Drake
Heather LocklearDusty Tails
Joan CusackMother

Images