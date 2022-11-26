Looney Tunes Collection: Best of Bugs Bunny Volume 2

Not Available

Warner Bros. presents these timeless episodes from the imagination of Academy Award®-winning director, Chuck Jones, featuring your favorite wacky (some might even call him "rascally") rabbit, Bugs Bunny. This instantly recognizable and lovable trickster stars in such episodes as "To Hare is Human," "Bully for Bugs," and "Super Rabbit." Directed by Chuck Jones, who helped bring to life many of Looney Tunes' most famous characters, these classic Bugs cartoons are available for the first time on iTunes, carefully put together in this collection for your timeless enjoyment. So, what's up, Doc? Grab a carrot and get ready for "Operation: Rabbit."