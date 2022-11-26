Looney Tunes Collection: Best of Bugs Bunny Volume 3

Not Available

Voiced by Mel Blanc, the world’s most famous rabbit (created by Chuck Jones and Tex Avery) is back in this classic collection of 20 unforgettable animated shorts. Dating from an early appearance in 1940 – his first meeting with Elmer Fudd in “Elmer’s Candid Camera” all the way through 1954, this Looney Tunes anthology features many firsts – such as the first appearance of the Tasmanian Devil in “Devil May Hare” and Bugs’s first close encounter with a nameless Martian (later named Marvin) and his pet dog K-9 in “Haredevil Hare.” And Bugs’s sparring with Yosemite Sam runs throughout this collection – as they meet during the Gold Rush (“14 Carrot Rabbit”), in a prison (“Big House Bunny”), and on the high-seas as pirates (“Buccaneer Bunny”). But that’s not all folks… there are some thugs after Bugs for a good-luck charm; and Bugs becomes both the Masked Marauder Carrot Thief and a rabbit sandwich! What’s up, Doc? Your spirits, with this must-have collection!