Often paired with Bugs Bunny or Porky Pig, Daffy Duck continually wins the hearts of audiences with his never-say-die attitude, as he endures life in a world that seems to favor everyone but him. Ever the lisping lunatic, Daffy has evolved his screwball persona into an endearingly neurotic screen presence that contrasts brilliantly with those of the wisecracking Bugs and the somewhat dim Porky.