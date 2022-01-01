Looney Tunes Golden Collection, Vol. 3

Not Available

Looney Tunes Golden Collection: Volume 3 is a DVD box set from Warner Home Video that was released on September 25, 2005. It contains 60 Looney Tunes and Merrie Melodies theatrical short subject cartoons, 9 documentaries, 32 commentary tracks from animators and historians, 11 "vintage treasures from the vault", and 11 music-only or music-and-sound-effects audio tracks. Disc 1 - Bugs Bunny Classics (All cartoons on this disc star Bugs Bunny). Disc 2 - Hollywood Caricatures and Parodies. Disc 3 - Porky and the Pigs (All cartoons on this disc star Porky Pig except for Pigs is Pigs, Pigs in a Polka, and the The Windblown Hare). Disc 4 - All-Stars Cartoon Party. The set "is intended for the adult collector" and that it may not be suitable for younger audiences.