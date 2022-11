Not Available

Looney Tunes Golden Collection: Volume 4 was released on November 14, 2006. It is the first Looney Tunes DVD set to feature some cartoons using the modern 1960s Looney Tunes opening and closing sequences. Disc 1 - Bugs Bunny Favorites. Disc 2 - A Dash of Tashlin (All cartoons on this disc are directed by Frank Tashlin). Disc 3 - Speedy Gonzales in a Flash (All cartoons on this disc star Speedy Gonzales). Disc 4 - Kitty Korner.