Looney Tunes Super Stars' Bugs Bunny: Wascally Wabbit is a DVD of fifteen Bugs Bunny cartoons that was released on May 4, 2011 (in Region 2 & 4). Like the Sylvester & Tweety: Feline Fwenzy disc, this disc features fifteen cartoons that were previously on the Golden Collection sets as the new plan for the Super Stars volumes is one with new-to-DVD cartoons and one with previously-on-DVD cartoons. The reason for the double-dip release in each wave is so the Warner Home Video department can pay back for the remastering of other restorations. Also, unlike the previous Super Stars discs, the cartoons are presented in original full screen.