Looney Tunes Super Stars Foghorn Leghorn & Friends: Barnyard Bigmouth

"Looney Tunes Super Stars: Foghorn Leghorn & Friends" (2010) is a collection of the best classic cartoons Warner Brothers has to offer. With favorite characters like Foghorn Leghorn, Elmer Fudd, Goofy Gophers, Mexicali crows and other barnyard friends, this collection is sure to bring back memories. With both wide-screen and full-screen versions, this disc contains 15 cartoons re-mastered, and 14 cartoons never before captured on DVD. All post-1948 cartoons, the first 13 are directed by Robert McKimson, and the final two by Friz Feleng in this American classic cartoon collection.