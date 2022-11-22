Looney Tunes Super Stars Pepé Le Pew: Zee Best of Zee Best

Not Available

Sniffing around for di-stink-tly hilarious animated antics? You're in luck, ma cherie! You hold in your hands a nose-crinkling collection of cartoons starring the most malodorous mammal ever to go lookin' for l'amour with all the wrong species: Pepe Le Pew! Including 14 shorts never before seen on video or DVD, these 17 tres aromatique outings feature the love-struck skunk falling hard for felines, canines and - sacre maroon! - the occasional fur coat! in Dog Pounded, our powerfully perfumed protagonist co stars with Tweets and Sylvester. Then there's Pepe's Academy Award-winning tour de farce in For Scent-imental Reasons (The rumor his Oscar was made from Le Pew-ter is unconfirmed). And that's just a whiff of the richly fragrant fun you'll have watching "ze locksmith of love" in action: the one-and-olfactory Pepe Le Pew!