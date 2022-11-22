Looney Tunes Super Stars Porky & Friends: Hilarious Ham

Not Available

He may be short, pink and pants-less, but when it comes to animated superstardom, Porky Pig proves: the sty's the limit! Now, remastered to pristine, make-your-eyeballs-bug-out condition, these 18 landmark Looney Toons spotlight Porky and pals in a plentitude of porcine cartoon perfection, including Pilgrim Porky's half-baked attempt to put duck on his Thanksgiving menu (Tom Turk and Daffy), followed by Porky as a wildly wacky wagon train scout (Wagon Heels). Then, there's Porky's ham-handed scheme to thwart a ravenous rodent with a robot cat (Mouse Menace), and our piggy protagonist as a clueless cop trying to evict vagrant Daffy from his department store digs (Riff Raffy Daffy). And th-th-th that's NOT all folks! There's further fun afoot with Porky, Elmer Fudd, Bunny and Claude and more in these swine-sational classics from animation's Golden Age!