Looney Tunes Super Stars Road Runner & Wile E. Coyote: Supergenius Hijinks

In the time it takes to read this sentence, Road Runner could have whisked this DVD from your hand and left you holding a sizzling cartoon stick of Acme dynamite - many time over! The chase is on and so is the fun with 15 cartoons - 12 never before on DVD - in which forever frustrated (bust never defeated) Wile E. Coyote busts out his array of gizmos to ensnare the highly sought after (but never captured) Ultra-Sonicus Ad Infinitum, aka Road Runner. Among the whatzitz - many from Acme Products, that fine purveyor of mail-order supplies - used by Grotesques Appetitus in this pursuit of very fast good are skateboards, skyrockets, a Spy Kit, invisible paint, suction cups and lightning bolts. Catch comedy cartoon lightning here. Beep-beep!