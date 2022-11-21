Looney Tunes Super Stars Sylvester & Hippety Hopper: Marsupial Mayhem

Not Available

From the moment they teamed up, the endlessly-persistent Sylvester J. Pussycat, Sr. and the hyperactive young kangaroo Hippety Hopper would go on to became one of Warner Bros. most reliably hilarious animated duos. Now, together for the first time on DVD, it's the best of the failure-prone feline and spring-loaded little marsupial in 18 classic cartoons re-mastered to all their Golden-Age-of-Animation glory! Featuring 17 shorts never-before-seen on DVD, these timeless cat vs "giant mouse" gems include Sylvester's riotous pursuit of Hippety after the 'roo escapes the zoo in Hop, Look and Listen, Sylvester's hapless attempts to impress his son Sylvester, Jr. in Pop 'Im Pop! and the acclaimed Hoppy-Go-Lucky, a brilliant send-up of John Steinbeck's classic Of Mice and Men. And that's just the beginning of the bounding, bouncing, cat-confounding fun in this cartoon cornucopia from the heyday of Warner Bros. animation!