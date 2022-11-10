1985

Loose Screws

  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

July 31st, 1985

Studio

Crazy Wheels Film Corporation

Brad, Steve, Hue, and Marvin are four get-nowhere boys who are forced into summer school, ending up at Cockswell Academy under the supervision of Principal Arsenault. The boys play a game where they earn points for every girl with which they score. On misadventures of their own, they decide to go for the ultimate 100-point score, Mona Lott, the new French teacher. But when they're unable to get a shot at her, they end up in the unforgiving clutches of the principal. After all is lost, they take one final chance during the school's anniversary celebration.

Cast

Alan DeveauHugh G. Rection
Jason WarrenMarvin Eatmore
Annie McAuleyNikki Nystroke
Mike MacDonaldMr. Arsenault
Cynthia BelliveauMona Lott
Carolyn TweedleFemale Teacher

