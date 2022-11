Not Available

In the majestic Tristen Norbutse Monastery in Kathmandu, Nepal, families leave their children to start teaching the Bön, the oldest Buddhist tradition. Yongdzin Tenzin Namdak Rinpoche, a sage of Tibetan origin, is revered and recognized throughout the world as one of the great living masters of this millenary spiritual tradition. Lopon seeks to delve into the reasons for the personal search for spirituality and how this practice is integrated into Western culture.