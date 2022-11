Not Available

The movie is based on Barbro Lindgrens popular and absurd comical books Loranga, Masarin & Dartanjang (1969) and Loranga, Loranga (1970). The movie is about the worlds greatest dad that loves pop music and refuses to get a job - because who would then play with his son Masarin? Lorangas dad Dartanjang lives in the woodshed to prevent germs from getting to him. But that does not seem to help because he keeps getting sick all the time.