Lord, I Believe is a collection of three stories where Jesus teaches His disciples the power of faith. First, a kind Roman centurion pleads for his dying servant. The servant is healed because he asked in faith with nothing doubting. Saying “weep not,” Jesus raises the son of the poor widow of Nain. Lastly, a man with weak faith begs the Master to make his son whole, as Jesus answers, “all things are possible to him that believeth.”