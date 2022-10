Not Available

Lord Livingstone 7000 Kandi[1] is a 2015 fantasy Adventure Malayalam film written and directed by Anil Radhakrishnan Menon. It features eight ensemble cast including Kunchako Boban, Sunny Wayne, Nedumudi Venu, Chemban Vinod, Reenu Mathews, Jacob Gregory, Sudheer Karamana and Bharath.[2] The film was produced by Prem Menon under Global United Media. The music was composed by Rex Vijayan, while background score by Sushin Shyam.