Lord of Shanghai (Chinese: 上海王) is a 2016 Chinese action film co-written, produced and directed by Sherwood Hu and stars Hu Jun, Yu Nan, Rhydian Vaughan, and Qin Hao.[1] The film is an adaptation of Hong Ying's novel of the same name.[2] It picks up the story of three generations of the Lord of Shanghai and their love story of the legendary woman Xiao Yuegui.