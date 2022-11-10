1963

Lord of the Flies

  • Thriller
  • Adventure
  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

August 12th, 1963

Studio

Two Arts Ltd.

A group of boys are marooned on an island after their plane crashes. With no adult survivors, they create their own "micro-society". Ralph is elected "chief", and he organises shelter and fire. Jack, the head of the choir takes his boys hunting for food (wild pigs). A bitter rivalry develops between Jack and Ralph as both want to be in charge. The "hunters" become savage and primal, under Jack's rule, while Ralph tries to keep his group civilised. The growing hostility between them leads to a bloody and frightening climax.

Cast

Tom ChapinJack
Gabrielle ScollayJack
Hugh EdwardsPiggy
Roger ElwinRoger
Tom GamanSimon
Nicholas HammondRobert

