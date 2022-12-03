Lord of the Shadows

Not Available

Welcome to the friendly town of Yellow Springs... where the halls of Antioch University hide a secret unveiled by a pair of inquisitive boys. Their shocking discovery engulfs their mentor Peter and his friend into a diabolical society where the power of evil is overwhelming and invincible. Peter, with the help of his comrades Diane and Jerry, must find the courage to face this threat and the tools to wage battle beyond the mere physical plane. The harrowing clashes and cataclysmic finale demand that Peter use unexpected sources of power to face the challenge.