Lord Peter Wimsey (Ian Carmichael) sees his fishing holiday in Scotland interrupted when a local artist is found dead. Although his death appears to be an accident, the man's fiery temper, ongoing feuds and a key piece of evidence point to murder. To divine the killer from a list of six likely suspects, Wimsey must employ all of his sleuthing skills in this BBC adaptation of the 1931 novel by Dorothy L. Sayers.