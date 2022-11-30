Lord Rogue

Not Available

Paris 1847. A British Lord, Lord Henry Seymour, is famous for his eccentricities. The aristocracy disapproves of his frequenting of the dregs of society and his support of destitute people. On the other hand, his good looks attract beautiful women like Virginie, the star of the Prado, and Anna Risomonti, a fair Italian opera singer. As for Henry, he has designs on young but willful Chantereine, a young singer-actress. But Don Juan soon turns into Romeo and true love unites the couple. Unfortunately, Henry's life is thrown awry by fellow aristocrats, among whom Harel, his sworn enemy, who reveals the secret of his birth.