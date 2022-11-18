Lord Zedd's Monster Heads

Not Available

Lord Zedd observes a Halloween party on Earth that the rangers are attending, and he seems impressed. Goldar suggests sending the Putties down, but Zedd turns around in anger; no, they will not be attacking the rangers today. They will give them a break from fighting evil for now, and let the humans of Earth have some peace for once. Instead, they will be having their own Halloween party, and there is no one better to do so than a Master of Evil such as himself. Previously destroyed monsters are recreated to serve as the guests for the party. Everyone has a good time, finally enjoying a day were they weren't dealt a defeat by the Power Rangers.