Lords of the Lockerroom

Mark Wolff was sitting on a bench in the same locker room that Billy defeated Nick in, when Van Darkholme enters the gym locker room, wearing a leather BSDM outfit. Van Darkholme and Mark Wolff glare at each other for 4 seconds, before Van Darkholme attempts to leave his belongings in a locker and stares at Mark Wolff again. Mark Wolff, thinking that Van might be lost, tells him that "The leather club's two blocks down.", Van curses at him. Prompted by Van's insult, Mark and Van shove each other, as they agree to settle their conflict by wrestling. They strip down to their trunks and wrestle.