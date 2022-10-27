Loreena Mckennitt: A Moveable Musical Feast

Not Available

A Moveable Musical Feast is a unique souvenir of Loreena McKennitt’s 2007 An Ancient Muse tour and offers a rare backstage look at one of contemporary music’s most interesting live performers. Through candid interviews with Loreena, her band, crew, fans and professional colleagues from the Canadian music industry, we gain insight into her career, work ethic and the artistry that has been the foundation of her remarkable musical journey. Loreena and her fellow travellers entertain us with stories of how her show 'goes up', discuss the joys and challenges of their nomadic life when 'on the road' and share their thoughts on the creative relationships they have with each other, the music and the audience. A Moveable Musical Feast features 25 minutes of previously unreleased musical performances.