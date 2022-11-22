Lorenzo Snow: The Modern Prophets

Not Available

Lorenzo Snow was born in 1814, in Mantua, Ohio. A student of the Bible, Lorenzo sought the truth and was baptized in 1836. Having military aspirations in his youth, they were quickly abandoned as Lorenzo eagerly spread the gospel of Jesus Christ. He opened the missionary work in Italy and was blessed with many spiritual gifts, including the gift of healing. As the leader of Brigham City, Lorenzo successfully ran several co-ops, providing for the temporal welfare of the Saints. His great spiritual strength and humility were blessings to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints when he became its fifth President and reiterated the importance of the law of tithing.