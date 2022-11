Not Available

Putting it all into perspective, stress management expert Loretta LaRoche reveals how we hinder our lives by the irrational stresses we create. By learning how we employ ridiculous patterns of thinking to deal with stress, we can then move on to "the joy of living." LaRoche shows viewers how to get back on a sensible path through simple breathing exercises and exaggeration therapy, whereby one's debilitating worries are recast in a new light.