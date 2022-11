Not Available

This hourlong video biography looks at the life of one of country music's most beloved figures, Loretta Lynn, tracing her rise from humble Kentucky origins to her success as one of the genre's top singer-songwriters in the 1960s and '70s. Home movies are included, along with footage of Lynn performing 20 tunes. A bevy of guests -- such as Waylon Jennings, Minnie Pearl and Conway Twitty -- weigh in with fond reminiscences of the iconic songbird.