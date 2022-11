Not Available

In 2004, Loretta Lynn underwent a critical reappraisal after producing an album with hip young guitar slinger Jack White (from The White Stripes). In the same year, this concert from the 1970s was re-released, offering a glimpse of Lynn's talents as a young up-and-coming country singer. Sixteen tracks are performed, including heartbreaking epics such as "I Fall to Pieces," "Let Your Love Flow," "Coal Miner's Daughter" and many others.