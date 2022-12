Not Available

Today we can only guess how archaic forms of lesbian love reflected the magnificent environments on the island of Lesvos. Without any surviving documentation we can only try to touch the historical sensations and imagine how they might have influenced our perception. While "L'Origine du Monde" was painted by the French patriarchal painter Gustave Courbet, the true origin of the world is not to be found in heteronormative expression, but rather between the water and the sand.