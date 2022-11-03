Los abajo firmantes

Not Available

The first actor of a theater company on tour in Spain dies in a car accident. A new actor, Jorge Ruiz, is to relieve you. He's handsome, young and revolutionary. His arrival creates tension, jealousy and distrust in the rest of the cast, is-especially in Mario Soto, which is responsible to lead in the absence of the author of the assembly, busy with an opera for the Teatro Real in Madrid . Already in the first trial of the work concerned the "Play Without a Title" by Federico Garcia Lorca, their personalities collide head. Morante Carmen, leading actress of the company, and Laura G. Reyna, which was secret lover of the deceased, witness the struggle between the two. As if that were not enough, the newcomer brings added conflict: reading at the end of the function of a manifesto for peace. Mario questioned that decision and the company is divided.