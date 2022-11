Not Available

Ten of the biggest hits from Los Angeles Azules and its spinoff group Los Angeles de Charly, two of the top bands in the vallenata and cumbia style that originated in Colombia's Caribbean region, are presented in this reverberating collection. Highlights from this musical face-off include "Cómo Te Voy a Olvidar" and "Mi Niña Mujer" by Los Angeles Azules, and "Por un Minuto de Tu Amor" and "Y Que" by Los Angeles de Charly.