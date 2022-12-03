Not Available

If breakdance was a dance of cultural resistance of the Afro community in the US, perhaps this documentary shows a continuity with the northern Argentine adolescence. The Boys Street is a breakdancing group recognized through their presentations on the reality television show Talento Argentino, where they reached the final. Its members are adolescents between 12 and 18 years old from Palpalá, a town in the southeast of the province of Jujuy. Without technical knowledge, the group recorded the process of participating in the program with their own video cameras, crudely portraying their experience as a counterpart to the formality and aestheticization of reality. Los Boys recovers the history of the group at the same time that it captures the daily life of its members in the present day of Palpalá, a town that was recognized as "Mother of Industry" since it had several industrial parks, but was systematically dismantled after the coup d'état and during the privatizations of the '90s.