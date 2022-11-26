Los Caminos de la Memoria

Not Available

Franco’s dictatorship, one of the longest and most violent dictatorial regimes in the history of the 20th century, has been kept silent by Spain since the transition and the recovery of democracy. December 2007: approval of the controversial Historical Memory Law, whereby the Spanish government finally intends to lift the veil over this dark period, and thus do justice to the hundreds of thousands of victims of Francoism. From this starting point, the filmmaker José-Luis Peñafuerte (grandson of exiles) takes us on an authentic film journey through the roots of that hidden European memory, in order to open a window against oblivion.