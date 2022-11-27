Los caminos que esperan

Not Available

Lucio is 10 years old and lives in the country with his parents. Play solitaire in the bush and record the sounds of nature with an old radio recorder. He dreams of going to town when he grows up and working on television. In fact, this is the only means that connects you to that other part of the world that you are eager to discover. One day two subjects who come from the city come to his house by accident, one of them is called Carlos, he is 30 years old and works on television. This will be a very important day for Lucio.